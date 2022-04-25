By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2. The Giants went 8-3 on their four-city trip and made the most of their one-game visit to Milwaukee. This matchup was part of a makeup for a series postponed because of the lockout. González connected after Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk from Jake Cousins (2-1). Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer for the Giants. The Brewers got another stellar outing from reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, giving up two hits while striking out 11.

