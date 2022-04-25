CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee. Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose. The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday night. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.