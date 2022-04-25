MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed and two other young people were injured in a triple shooting on the city’s south side. Police responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered that a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man had been shot. The 13-year-old girl died at a local hospital. The 10-year-old girl was listed in serious but stable condition and the 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. Details of the shooting are under investigation. No further information was released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.