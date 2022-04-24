By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-9, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -155, Brewers +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia is 6-9 overall and 4-4 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Milwaukee has a 5-2 record in home games and a 9-6 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has a .321 batting average to rank second on the Phillies, and has five doubles and three home runs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with three home runs while slugging .500. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .270 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.