DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In an April 21 story, The Associated Press reported that 28 million poultry birds in the U.S. have died because of bird flu. Bird flu is typically a fatal disease for poultry, but the story should have made clear that most of those birds were killed to prevent the disease from spreading and didn’t die of the disease.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.