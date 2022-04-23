CHILTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man is charged with recently hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s. John Andrews, of Chilton, was arrested Friday and booked into jail. The 82-year-old Andrews pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of 67-year-old Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson. Swenson’s body was found last September by two people hiking in High Cliff State Park. The statute of limitations for hiding a corpse in Wisconsin is six years. Prosecutors Andrews’ offense of hiding a corpse occurred between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021.

