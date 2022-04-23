By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered, and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian Yelich. Adames stole home for a 4-3 lead. Renfroe added a solo shot. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler lost his third straight start. He allowed four runs over five innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.