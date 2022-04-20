By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin are making their case at a public hearing on a Republican bill that’s getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature. It’s the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state’s pot laws. The bill only got a hearing Wednesday after the Legislature had adjourned for the year, meaning the soonest it could be acted on is next year. Republican bill sponsor Sen. Mary Felzkowski says her goal was to start a conversation that will continue this year and result in the introduction of another bill next year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.