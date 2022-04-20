MILWAUKEE (AP) — Face masks are again mandatory in Milwaukee Public Schools for students and staff in all the district’s buildings effective Wednesday. MPS officials said in a statement that the decision was made after determining there is a significant transmission of the coronavirus in Milwaukee. MPS says masks will continue to be available for students and staff in all district buildings. The mandate follows a school board vote last month to make face coverings optional starting Monday, April 18. The district includes about 69,000 students.

