By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the Dane County Democratic Party is preparing to challenge long-time Secretary of State Doug La Follette in a primary this summer. Sachin Chedda, a Democratic consultant, said Wednesday that he’s helping Alexia Sabor prepare to enter the race. Sabor has nto responded to a message seeking comment. She describes herself on Twitter as a “politigeek, environmentalist, foodie, patient advocate.” Her decision to enter the race comes as the 86-year-old La Follette faces a formidable challenge from Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who has said she wants to shift oversight of Wisconsin elections from the state elections commission to the secretary of state’s office.

