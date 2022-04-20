GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell considered his new contract a dream come true, but it apparently wasn’t cause for celebration. He’s too busy trying to prove his best days are still ahead of him. Campbell says he’s heard the criticism that his 2021 All-Pro performance was a fluke. Campbell agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract to stay in Green Bay after becoming the first Packers inside linebacker to earn first-team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ray Nitschke in 1966. He joined the Packers last summer after playing for the Atlanta Falcons (2016-19) and Arizona Cardinals (2020).

