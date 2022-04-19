KENOSHA, Wis. — An Illinois man inhaled a drill bit during a routine dental visit — and then ended up at the hospital, where doctors removed it with a rare medical procedure. Tom Jozsi told WISN that he was at the dentist getting his tooth filled when he was told he swallowed a tool. A CT scan showed he actually inhaled the 1-inch drill bit, and it was deep in his lung. Dr. Abdul Alraiyes at Aurora Medical Center-Kenosha in Wisconsin, said the bit was so deep, normal scopes couldn’t reach it. So the medical team used a device designed for early detection of cancer, and they were able to remove the object last month.

