By GRETCHEN EHLKE

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing a private Milwaukee school alleging it refused to allow their two young sons to re-enroll after they voiced concerns that racism and inappropriate conduct at the school was not addressed. In a civil lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Craig and Kelly Robinson accuse University School of Milwaukee officials of terminating their 9- and 11-year-old sons’ re-enrollment contracts for the 2021-2022 school year after the couple complained that teachers treated students of color and socioeconomically underrepresented students unfairly. USM said in a statement that the enrollment decision had nothing to do with their complaints of inequity or discrimination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.