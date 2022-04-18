JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman has pleaded guilty to concealing the death of her newborn baby almost 13 years ago. The Beaver Dam Daily Citizen reports that 45-year-old Karin Luttinen pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of concealing the death of a child in Dodge County Circuit Court. According to a criminal complaint, Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bath tub in April 2009. She told investigators she put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside the town of Theresa. Prosecutors charged a Jane Doe in 2014 to prevent the statute of limitations from expiring and finally connected DNA from the bag to Luttinen this past March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.