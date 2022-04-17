The first home series of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers starts off with 2 wins, and 2 losses.

Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals comeback, earning the win 6-5.

Milwaukee put 3 runs up early in the first inning. Aaron Ashby went 4 innings for the Brewers with 2 hits, 3 runs, all earned, giving up a 3 run homer to Albert Pujols (his 681st career).

The Brewers regained the lead in the fourth inning on a Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3.

St. Louis got within one in the eighth inning against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career. Here’s Bob Uecker’s call of the save:

Josh Hader earned his 100th career save in the #Brewers 6-5 win over the Cardinals with a strikeout of Nolan Arenado. Hear the final out from the Brewers Radio Network here pic.twitter.com/RNxSK6DE7R — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) April 17, 2022

The Brewers play Pittsburgh Monday at American Family Field. First pitch set for 6:40pm.