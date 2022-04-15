OSHKOSH, Wis. — A judge has sentenced a woman accusing to trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend to seven-and-a-half years in prison. WLUK-TV reports Winnebago County Circuit Judge John Jorgensen sentenced 39-year-old Melissa Smith on Thursday. She pleaded no contest in January to solicitation of first-degree homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Smith was upset with her ex-boyfriend who told police about her drug dealing. The complaint did not identify the ex-boyfriend by name. Police recorded her offering an informant $500 or forgiving a $520 debt the informant owed her in exchange for killing the ex-boyfriend. Smith told Jorgenson during sentencing that she lost herself in drugs and isn’t a monster.

