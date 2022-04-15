By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted Republican-drawn maps for the state Legislature, after initially approving maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The court reversed itself Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court in March said Evers’ maps were incorrectly adopted. Friday’s decision from the state court came the same day candidates could start circulating nomination papers to get on the ballot. Prior to the decision, candidates didn’t know for certain if they were running in the correct district and potential signers wouldn’t know if they lived in the candidate’s district and were eligible to sign the form.

