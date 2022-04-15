By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed 28 Republican bills. Some would have dissolved the Milwaukee school district, prevented certain COVID-19 vaccine mandates and made it more difficult to obtain unemployment benefits. Other measures would have eliminated income and enrollment limits for the private school voucher program, limited liability for gun and ammunition manufacturers and prohibited the teaching of the concept known as critical race theory at the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System. He also vetoed a so-called parental bill of rights that would have allowed parents to determine what names and pronouns their children are referred to at school.

