By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Miles Mikolas carried a one-hitter into the seventh inning, Tommy Edman homered for the second straight night and the St. Louis Cardinals rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. Mikolas (1-0) struck out seven and allowed three hits, one run and one walk in 6 2/3 innings. Nolan Arenado and Edman hit two-run homers for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill and Andrew Knizner each went 3 of 5. The Cardinals scored six runs off Freddy Peralta in the first two innings.

