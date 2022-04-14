By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to bounce back from an uncharacteristically poor performance in a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs last week. The Brewers scored four runs off Adam Wainwright in the first three innings. Narváez hit a solo homer in the second and an RBI double in the third.

