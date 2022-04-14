GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Sammy Watkins is heading to Green Bay as the Packers attempt to rebuild their receiving corps after trading All-Pro Davante Adams. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the team has signed Watkins. The Packers have needed to upgrade at receiver since shipping Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round selection in the draft at the end of the month. Watkins has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns. He caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown last season with the Baltimore Ravens

