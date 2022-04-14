MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A northern Wisconsin lawmaker is the eighth Democrat to quit the state Assembly. Rep. Nick Milroy of South Range announced Thursday that he won’t seek reelection in November. He said in a statement that he has spent too many days and nights in Madison away from his wife and he’s looking forward to spending more time with her and their three children. Milroy was first elected to the Assembly in 2008. Seven other Democrats and 13 Republicans have already announced they won’t seek reelection. Six senators, including three Democrats and three Republicans, have said they’re not running again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.