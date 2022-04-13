SPARTA, Wis. — A Tomah man has been found guilty of abusing and killing a toddler in Monroe County. A jury found 37-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of 11 of the 16 charges he faces, including first-degree intentional homicide and child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Kyson Rice in 2019. The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments Tuesday. Authorities said the toddler was covered in bruises, injuries that Anderson claimed came from a fall in the shower. Anderson was also found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, four counts of bail jumping, operating a vehicle with a restricted controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of THC and intimidation of a witness.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WKBT-TV.