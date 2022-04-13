GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Brown County judge has granted a defense request for a second opinion on the competency of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man. An initial psychiatric exam of Taylor Schabusiness determined she was able to understand the court proceedings in her case and assist in her own defense. The law allows for the defense to request a second opinion, a request that Judge Thomas Walsh granted Wednesday. Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion Feb. 22 at a Green Bay home. The results of the second exam will be reviewed May 10.

