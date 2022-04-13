By JENNIFER PELTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. Tuesday morning’s attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy. The search focused partly on a man said by police to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence. Investigators stressed they weren’t sure whether the man, Frank R. James, was responsible for the shooting. But authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against the city’s mayor, Eric Adams.

