By JENNIFER PELTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. Tuesday morning’s attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. Authorities had initially identified James as a person of interest. Police believe James rented a van possibly connected to the violence. Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Adams.

