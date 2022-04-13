By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (2-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-4)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Orioles: John Means (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -184, Orioles +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles pitching staff put up a 5.84 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record in road games last season. The Brewers pitching staff had a collective 3.50 ERA while averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

