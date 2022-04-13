By JENNIFER PELTZ, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire. Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that Frank R. James was taken into custody Wednesday in Manhattan’s East Village. Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence. By Wednesday morning, New York authorities said he was a suspect in the shooting itself. Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and railed against New York City’s mayor.

