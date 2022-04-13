By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offense. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the charge against Frank R. James at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. James was taken into custody in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood shortly beforehand. James is accused in the Tuesday attack on a crowded rush-hour train. All 10 gunshot victims were expected to survive. The charge applies to violent attacks against mass transit systems and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations. The motive remains unclear.

