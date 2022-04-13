MADISON, Wis. — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election criticized how the leader of the bipartisan state elections commission dresses. Michael Gableman was hired by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the 2020 election. He has released two widely panned preliminary reports and his contract runs through the end of April, but there are multiple ongoing lawsuits related to the probe. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that Gableman appeared on WTAQ-AM on Tuesday and criticized a wide array of officials, but elections commission director Meagan Wolfe was the only one he singled out for how she dresses.

