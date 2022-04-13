MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A fire broke out Wednesday morning during a renovation project at Camp Randall Stadium, causing one worker to get taken to the hospital with injuries. Madison Fire Department officials said paramedics treated and transported one person to a hospital with “serious injuries.” The name of the injured person wasn’t released. Wisconsin athletic officials said the fire involved roofing solvent material and occurred during construction. Wisconsin’s home football stadium is undergoing a renovation of its south end zone.

