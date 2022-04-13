By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train has been arrested and charged with a federal terrorism offense. Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said the motive remains unclear, and there is no indication the suspect has ties to terror organizations. The 62-year-old Frank R. James was taken into custody Wednesday, about 30 hours after the violence. A message seeking comment was sent to a lawyer representing him. Two law enforcement officials say the suspect called police to say he could be found at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood. The two officials weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

