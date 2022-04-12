MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Republicans say they won’t seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall. Reps. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin and Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago announced their retirements Tuesday. Sanfelippo didn’t offer a reason. Horlacher said he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s open seat. Lazar won election to the state appeals court in the April 5 spring election. Sanfelippo has served in the Assembly since 2013. Horlacher has served since 2015. Nineteen Assembly Republicans have now announced they won’t seek reelection. Six Assembly Democrats have said they’re not running again. Six senators aren’t running again, including three Republicans and three Democrats.

