By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican district attorney and candidate for attorney general has filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the removal of five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint Tuesday with Evers asking him to remove two Republicans and three Democrats from the board because they did not allow special voting deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting. Toney insists Evers has the legal authority to remove them, but it isn’t clear if he does. The decision was made early in the pandemic, before vaccines were available and when access to nursing homes was limited. Three other district attorneys declined to charge the commissioners.

