By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers (1-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-3)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Orioles: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -169, Orioles +146; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 50-31 record on the road last season. The Brewers pitching staff averaged 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 3.8 runs per game in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

