MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Cody Horlacher is retiring from the Assembly to run for a open judgeship in Waukesha County. Horlacher announced Tuesday that he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s position after she won election to the state Court of Appeals in the April 5 spring election. Horlacher hails from Mukwonago and holds a law degree from Marquette University. He has served in the Assembly since 2015. Twelve Republican Assembly members have now announced they won’t run for reelection. Six Democratic members have said they won’t seek reelection to the chamber. Six senators _ three Republicans and three Democrats _ have announced their retirement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.