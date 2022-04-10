NIAGARA, Wis. — Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County. WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away. A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence when the explosion happened. They were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion, but the case remains under investigation. Officials suspect that an issue with a propane furnace caused the explosion. The case remains under investigation.

