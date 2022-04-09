MILWAUKEE — bicyclist convicted of killing a lawyer who confronted him after a road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Theodore Edgecomb fatally shot 54-year-old Jason Cleereman as he walked quickly toward Edgecomb on the Holton Street bridge on Sept. 22, 2020. Moments before the shooting, Edgecomb had punched Cleereman in the face as Cleereman and his wife were stopped at a light in the car she was driving. Edgecomb testified the car had struck him on his bike a few blocks back, and that Cleereman yelled at him using a racial slur.

