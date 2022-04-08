By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, has vetoed a package of bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have made a series of changes to the battleground state’s election laws. Republicans who fast-tracked the bills don’t have the votes to override his vetoes issued Friday. The bills are part of a nationwide Republican effort to reshape elections following President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. The bills were quickly passed earlier this year amid Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that there was widespread fraud, despite no evidence to back up his claims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.