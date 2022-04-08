MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Rayjon Tucker. The 6-foot-3 Tucker appeared in three games with the Denver Nuggets this season while on a 10-day contract. He averaged 2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 9.7 minutes. He also played 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-21 and 20 games for the Utah Jazz in 2019-20. Tucker has spent most of this season with the Bucks’ NBA G League affiliate. The 24-year-old averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 33 minutes in 40 games with the Wisconsin Herd.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.