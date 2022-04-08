By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed more than 40 Republican authored bills, while he signed a bipartisan measure that provides funding for constructing a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee. The Evers vetoes spanned a wide expanse of bills passed in this election year, measures that Republicans knew were doomed to fail but that give them — and Evers — something to campaign on. Republicans don’t have enough votes to override his vetoes. Among the bills Evers vetoed were measures that would have prohibited schools from requiring students and employees to wear masks and allowed holders of concealed carry permits to have firearms in the vehicles on school grounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.