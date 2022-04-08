MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Guard Lorne Bowman is leaving Wisconsin’s program to play somewhere closer to his Detroit home. Bowman played 22 games this season and averaged 3 points, 1.1 rebound and 10.4 minutes. He had taken a leave of absence for the entire 2020-21 season and returned home to deal with a family matter. Bowman said in a statement that “the University of Wisconsin will always have a special place in my heart.”

