By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (50-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (49-30, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum meet when Milwaukee faces Boston. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA averaging 29.9 points per game and Tatum is ninth in the league averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Bucks are 31-18 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Celtics are 33-18 in conference matchups. Boston is the top team in the Eastern Conference allowing just 104.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 117-113 on Dec. 25. Antetokounmpo scored 36 points points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tatum is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists. Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (hip), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

Celtics: Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Nik Stauskas: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.