ROZELLVILLE, Wis. — Sheriff’s officials say a criminal investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found following a house fire in Marathon County. Firefighters were called to a home near Rozellville, between Auburndale and Stratford, early Wednesday and found the single-family home engulfed in flames. According to the authorities, firefighters found evidence suspicious in nature and could not locate the homeowner. The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, state fire marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office. The victims have not been identified.

