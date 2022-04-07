By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Winners of the Roberto Clemente Award will wear his No. 21 on the back of their caps for the rest of their major league careers. Major League Baseball called it a special tribute to Clemente’s enduring legacy. Thursday’s announcement on opening day was timed for the 50th anniversary of the year in which the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer from Puerto Rico died in a plane crash while on a humanitarian relief effort in Nicaragua. Active Clemente winners include Nelson Cruz, Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Carlos Carrasco, Clayton Kershaw, Andrew McCutchen, Anthony Rizzo and Adam Wainwright.

