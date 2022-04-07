By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers think Victor Caratini will have no trouble adjusting to his new team. The switch-hitting catcher is up and running with Milwaukee after he was acquired in a trade with San Diego on the eve of opening day. He had some meetings before the Brewers’ opener against the Chicago Cubs, and he had a locker next to fellow catcher Omar Narváez in the visiting clubhouse at Wrigley Field. Caratini said through a translator that his travel was “a little hectic,” but he was ready to go.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.