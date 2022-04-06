WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police in a Milwaukee suburb say two officers shot and wounded a 17-year-old who was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle and pointed a gun at them. According to Wauwatosa police, the officers made contact with the teen shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday while the vehicle was parked in an alley. Authorities say the driver got out of the vehicle armed with a gun and did not comply with officers’ commands and was shot. The officers provided first aid before the teen was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The officers were not injured. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting.

