MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans are squabbling over the process of endorsing candidates for the fall election, with the state party considering a “no endorsement” option for the first time in more than a decade. The divide within the GOP comes as Republicans are trying to win back the governor’s office and reelect U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Tuesday that some Republicans, including gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson and a growing number of county parties, are calling for an end to the endorsement process entirely. The drama is largely playing out behind the scenes but will come to a head in May at the state party’s annual convention.

