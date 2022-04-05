MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cavalier Johnson became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee, overwhelming a former alderman to win the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term. Milwaukee voters were electing the city’s first new mayor in nearly 20 years on Tuesday. Johnson is a 35-year-old Democrat who was running in a Democratic stronghold against the conservative Bob Donovan. Unofficial and nearly complete returns showed him with 68% of the vote. Johnson had served as acting mayor since Barrett departed in December to be U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. Barrett had been Milwaukee mayor since 2004.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.