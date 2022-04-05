MADISON, Wis., (AP) — Federal officials are looking for suggestions from the public on new monikers for nearly 30 geographic features in Wisconsin with names they’ve declared derogatory to American Indians. U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order in November declaring the term “squaw” derogatory and established a task force to work on removing the word from the names of federal geographic features and lands. The task force has identified 28 features in Wisconsin that need new names. A spreadsheet listing them can be found on the U.S. Geological Survey website. The agency will take naming suggestions from the public through April 25.

